Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

CMG opened at C$4.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.75. The company has a market cap of C$324.36 million and a P/E ratio of 15.72. Computer Modelling Group has a 12 month low of C$3.83 and a 12 month high of C$6.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.31.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMG. BMO Capital Markets cut Computer Modelling Group to a “market perform” rating and set a C$5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Acumen Capital cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Computer Modelling Group to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.63.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

