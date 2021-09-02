Comparing Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) & Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY)

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) and Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.7% of Eargo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Eargo and Demant A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eargo -52.33% -39.32% -19.87% Demant A/S N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Eargo and Demant A/S, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eargo 0 0 4 0 3.00 Demant A/S 1 2 0 0 1.67

Eargo presently has a consensus price target of $45.33, suggesting a potential upside of 123.76%. Given Eargo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eargo is more favorable than Demant A/S.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Eargo and Demant A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eargo $69.15 million 11.47 -$39.85 million ($3.80) -5.33 Demant A/S $2.22 billion 6.22 $171.74 million $0.36 79.81

Demant A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Eargo. Eargo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Demant A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Demant A/S beats Eargo on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eargo

Eargo, Inc., a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc. and changed its name to Eargo, Inc. in November 2014. Eargo, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Demant A/S

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services. The Communications comprises only its headset business, which operates under the EPOS brand and provides solutions for the professional call centre and office market (Enterprise headsets) and gaming headsets (Gaming). The company was founded by Hans Demant in 1904 and is headquartered in Smorum, Denmark.

