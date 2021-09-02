Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.27

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 818.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,769 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 866.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. 7.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

