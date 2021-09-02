Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.27

Shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 2062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.77.
Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)
Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.
