Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Short Interest Up 15.7% in August

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 259,800 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the July 29th total of 224,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHCT. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter worth about $22,374,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 441,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,946,000 after purchasing an additional 285,007 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 37.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,461,000 after acquiring an additional 232,299 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth $9,784,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 469.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,493,000 after acquiring an additional 199,605 shares during the period. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CHCT shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Healthcare Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.82. 943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,665. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.22. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 25.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.