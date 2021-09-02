Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYH. Barclays lifted their target price on Community Health Systems from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on Community Health Systems from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In related news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.8% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 60.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 371.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Community Health Systems by 1.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter.

CYH stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,131,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,613. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.89. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $17.04.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. Research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

