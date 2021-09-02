Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Rating Increased to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Commerzbank to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. lowered shares of Commerzbank from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.03.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of Commerzbank stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.10 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative net margin of 27.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.