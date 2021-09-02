Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the July 29th total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of CSCW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,711,842. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. The company has a market cap of $116.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.10. Color Star Technology has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSCW. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth $124,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth $433,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Color Star Technology in the first quarter worth $236,000. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd. is an entertainment and education company, which engages in the provision of online and offline music education. It offers professional artist training platform that features exclusive content and live interaction. Its courses are focused on music; sports; animation; painting and calligraphy; film and television; and life skills.

