Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Short Interest Update

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the July 29th total of 1,950,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 893,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 130,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 59,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCEP shares. HSBC raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.22.

CCEP stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,169,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,663. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.80. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $63.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.48.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

