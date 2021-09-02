CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of CNB Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

CCNE stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. CNB Financial has a 12 month low of $13.95 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNB Financial will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $576,829,417. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCNE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,011,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,892,000 after acquiring an additional 75,907 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,239,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in CNB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,009,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CNB Financial by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 24,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.36% of the company’s stock.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

