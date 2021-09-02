Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) Insider John Abernethy Purchases 50,946 Shares

Clime Investment Management Limited (ASX:CIW) insider John Abernethy bought 50,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.65 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$32,860.17 ($23,471.55).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clime Investment Management alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, John Abernethy acquired 5,854 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.57 ($0.40) per share, with a total value of A$3,307.51 ($2,362.51).

On Thursday, June 24th, John Abernethy sold 200,000 shares of Clime Investment Management stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.52 ($0.37), for a total value of A$104,000.00 ($74,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89.

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Clime Investment Management’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Clime Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Clime Investment Management Company Profile

Clime Investment Management Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to private wealth groups, self managed superannuation funds, family offices and individual investors. The firm manages client focused portfolios and funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Clime Investment Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clime Investment Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.