Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director Buys $75,978.14 in Stock

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Director E Stanley Oneal purchased 2,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.37 per share, with a total value of $75,978.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

E Stanley Oneal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 11th, E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.93. 445,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,889. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.69 and a 52-week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 223.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CWEN. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. 34.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWEN. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

