Clarius Group LLC Makes New Investment in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CERN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cerner by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Cerner by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,931,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cerner by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 249,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,915,000 after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CERN shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cerner from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.40.

CERN opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.22. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $66.75 and a 1 year high of $84.20.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel Devers sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $697,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,339.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,739 shares of company stock worth $2,273,398 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cerner

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

