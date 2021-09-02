Clarius Group LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 199.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Robert Half International by 40.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares in the company, valued at $26,076,223.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.50. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $104.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 35.42%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.30%.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

