Clarius Group LLC Invests $231,000 in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Hershey by 4.8% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 68,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in The Hershey by 14.6% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in The Hershey by 374.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Hershey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey stock opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $134.00 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $177.45 and a 200-day moving average of $167.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.23%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,319 shares of company stock worth $1,475,621. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

