Clarius Group LLC Invests $214,000 in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after acquiring an additional 151,896 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after acquiring an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after acquiring an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after acquiring an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 7.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,367,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $194,131,000 after buying an additional 95,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In related news, insider Todd Burrowes sold 5,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $785,009.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,488,013.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 5,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $798,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,338 shares of company stock valued at $19,961,877. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on DRI. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.29.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $151.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.73. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $84.91 and a one year high of $153.89.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

See Also: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.