Clarius Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Tudor Pickering began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

