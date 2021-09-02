Clarius Group LLC Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 903 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 148.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

F has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $13.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

