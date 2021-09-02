Clarius Group LLC Has $206,000 Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Clarius Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the second quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox by 15.6% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

CLX stock opened at $170.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $174.89 and a 200-day moving average of $181.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.22.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

