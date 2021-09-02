Clarius Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,955 Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 11.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 88.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 35.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,461,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682,263 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beam Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $112.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.92. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12 and a beta of 1.00. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.24 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total transaction of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham K. Cooper sold 12,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total value of $1,280,865.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,865.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,239 shares of company stock worth $23,224,303 in the last 90 days. 15.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.