Clarius Group LLC Buys 187 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $393,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 291,222 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,103 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,141,974 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $236,339,000 after acquiring an additional 201,765 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 353.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,056 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 17,974 shares during the period. 7.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RIO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO opened at $74.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $93.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $95.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.87.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $1.85 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.66%.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

