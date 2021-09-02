Clarius Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,206 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at about $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after purchasing an additional 630,528 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after purchasing an additional 441,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 123.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.05 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

