City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.400-$1.430 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of City Office REIT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.11. 2,076 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,260. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.90. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point upped their price target on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.83.

In other news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in City Office REIT stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

