City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will post sales of $41.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.61 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year sales of $161.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.59 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $164.44 million, with estimates ranging from $162.19 million to $166.65 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of City Office REIT in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point upped their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE CIO traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $15.93. 138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,260. The company has a market capitalization of $693.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $16.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of City Office REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after acquiring an additional 132,062 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

