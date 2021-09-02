Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Trading Up 6.5%

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $69.82 and last traded at $69.82. Approximately 13,926 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,206,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.57.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. UBS Group lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.02, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cimarex Energy news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $875,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $489,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $324,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter worth about $205,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

