Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.40. 95,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.33.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.

In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

