Cigna (NYSE:CI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $20.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $20.34. Cigna also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $20.200-$ EPS.
Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $7.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $218.40. 95,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,844,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cigna has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The firm has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.33.
Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. Cigna had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna will post 20.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cigna from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $268.74.
In other Cigna news, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 3,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.70, for a total value of $740,152.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,496,252.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Cigna Company Profile
Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.
