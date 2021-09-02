Ciena Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 4,541 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 336 put options.

CIEN traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 61,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,309,025. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $61.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ciena will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $108,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after acquiring an additional 545,597 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,993,986 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $109,110,000 after acquiring an additional 65,280 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 7.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 87,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 43.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

