Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.

The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.

About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

