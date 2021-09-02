Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $56.88, but opened at $60.40. Ciena shares last traded at $57.32, with a volume of 37,628 shares changing hands.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Spring Creek Capital LLC grew its position in Ciena by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Ciena by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,360,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,867,000 after buying an additional 1,418,204 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ciena by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,723,011 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,283,000 after buying an additional 951,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,652,756 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $150,918,000 after purchasing an additional 804,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.23.
About Ciena (NYSE:CIEN)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
