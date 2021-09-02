CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the July 29th total of 34,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP) by 291.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in CHS were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

CHSCP stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 15,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. CHS has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

