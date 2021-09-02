Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chewy from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.76.

NYSE:CHWY traded down $8.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 18,920,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,404,024. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $51.25 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,965.50, a P/E/G ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chewy will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 13,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,037,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,461 shares in the company, valued at $10,164,993.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,289 shares of company stock valued at $22,018,264. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 945.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

