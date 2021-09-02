Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $7.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.60. 526,997 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,208. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a PE ratio of -3,989.00, a PEG ratio of 43.32 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $86.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.67.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chewy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Chewy in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chewy from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Chewy from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chewy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.30.

In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $5,829,782.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,016,794.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 281,289 shares of company stock worth $22,018,264 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

