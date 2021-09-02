Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dempze Nancy E raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 4,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the second quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the second quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 12,248,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,389,328. The company has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.01 and its 200 day moving average is $103.55. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.