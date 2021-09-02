Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 36.4% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 199,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

Chevron stock opened at $95.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $185.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

