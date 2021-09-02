Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) Short Interest Down 23.1% in August

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,200,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the July 29th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheetah Mobile from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheetah Mobile during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 2,558.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheetah Mobile by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 22,619 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMCM opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.29. Cheetah Mobile has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.00.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 11th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter. Cheetah Mobile had a net margin of 48.37% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheetah Mobile will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

About Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.