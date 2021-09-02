Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Takes Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,938 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 384 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.22 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EOG shares. Truist lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.10.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

