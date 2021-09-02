Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 946 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 800.0% during the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Centene from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.42.

Centene stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $36.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $75.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average of $66.94.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $1,779,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,785,170 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

