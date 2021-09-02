Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 362 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,173 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $35.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.96.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

