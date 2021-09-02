Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 334 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.9% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $646,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $383,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter worth $236,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $116.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.16. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nucor’s payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 6,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $752,377.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,534,162.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

