Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLM. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.25.

NYSE MLM opened at $381.19 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.13. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.64.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

