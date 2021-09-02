Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Increases Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MFC. FIL Ltd raised its position in Manulife Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 40,620,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,684,000 after purchasing an additional 11,291,007 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Manulife Financial by 16.6% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,022,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285,145 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Manulife Financial by 615.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,358,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028,606 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Manulife Financial by 691.4% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,206,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,037 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Manulife Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MFC stock opened at $19.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. The company has a market cap of $37.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.2233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.90%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MFC. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. CIBC upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

