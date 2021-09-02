ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.06 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.97) earnings per share.

NYSE CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $49.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 6,831,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $160,544,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 2,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $71,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,590.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

