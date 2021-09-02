ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $36.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on ChargePoint in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $49.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.97) EPS. ChargePoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 22,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $718,860.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,685,001.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil S. Suslak sold 1,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $27,965.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock worth $263,221,303. Company insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RHO Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $669,000,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 14,114,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,331,000 after purchasing an additional 359,668 shares in the last quarter. SPT Invest Management Sarl bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in ChargePoint in the second quarter worth $171,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

