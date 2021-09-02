ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($6.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CHPT opened at $21.23 on Thursday. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.38.

In related news, insider Eric Sidle sold 2,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $62,063.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,743.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 9,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.22, for a total transaction of $308,087.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,908,088.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,184,297 shares of company stock valued at $263,221,303 in the last three months. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ChargePoint stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,173 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

