Chaim Indig Sells 57,556 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CEO Chaim Indig sold 57,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $4,160,723.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chaim Indig also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Monday, August 30th, Chaim Indig sold 54,672 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total transaction of $3,900,847.20.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Chaim Indig sold 600 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $42,018.00.

On Friday, August 6th, Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80.

On Friday, July 30th, Chaim Indig sold 102 shares of Phreesia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $7,140.00.

NYSE:PHR opened at $69.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.64. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phreesia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth about $18,192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.