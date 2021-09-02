CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.04

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 10122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 10.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

About CGI (NYSE:GIB)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

