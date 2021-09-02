CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 1-Year High at $93.04

Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $93.04 and last traded at $92.88, with a volume of 10122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.32.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from C$124.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.87.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CGI by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in CGI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CGI by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.
About CGI (NYSE:GIB)
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
