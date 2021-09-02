CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.77 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 2.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 1,412.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the first quarter valued at about $332,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business banking products and services. Its products and services include commercial loans and leases, commercial and residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services. The company was founded in September 1998 and is headquartered in Worthington, OH.

