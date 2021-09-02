CertiK (CTK) Price Tops $2.84

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. During the last week, CertiK has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. CertiK has a market cap of $159.67 million and $46.09 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00005676 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002560 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00065430 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00131877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.41 or 0.00156929 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,769.36 or 0.07544226 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.44 or 0.99875896 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.19 or 0.00824979 BTC.

CertiK Coin Profile

CertiK’s genesis date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 103,847,349 coins and its circulating supply is 56,306,502 coins. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

