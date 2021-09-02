Centric Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $221,970.00 (CNS)

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last week, Centric Swap has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $742,334.89 and approximately $221,970.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00065527 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.14 or 0.00133400 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $77.80 or 0.00156927 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.36 or 0.07635364 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,874.83 or 1.00601473 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.70 or 0.00800178 BTC.

About Centric Swap

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

