Celo Dollar (CUSD) Reaches Market Cap of $58.05 Million

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $58.05 million and $438,377.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,789,597 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . The official website for Celo Dollar is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Celo Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

