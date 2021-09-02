CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading Up 7.1%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)’s stock price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.65. Approximately 14,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,420,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEL-SCI news, Director Peter R. Young purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.66 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at $366,051.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CEL-SCI by 5.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

