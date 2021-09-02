CCUniverse (UVU) Price Up 42.1% This Week

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded up 110.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded up 42.1% against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $20,046.29 and $1,062.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CCUniverse Coin Profile

UVU is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

